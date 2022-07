(L-R) German Minister for Economy and Climate Robert Habeck, Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of the Netherlans Rob Jetten and Minister of industry and trade of the Czech Republic Jozef Sikela at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Italian Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani (C) with members of his team at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Minister of industry and trade of the Czech Republic Jozef Sikela at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks to the press at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Russian energy giant Gazprom’s move to further reduce natural gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 pipeline is “politically motivated” and had no technical reasons behind it, the European Commission said Tuesday.

"We know that there is no technical reason to do so,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said upon her arrival at a meeting of energy ministers in Brussels.

