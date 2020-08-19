European Council President Charles Michel gives a press conference at the end of European summit in video conference format, in Brussels, Belgium, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/POOL / OLIVIER HOSLET

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the particular staff of the President of the Republic Jean Philippe Rolland speak during a video-conference with members of European Council about Belarus at the Fort de Bregancon, southern France, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo / POOL

The European Union on Wednesday said it did not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential election and added that it would draw up targeted sanctions against those responsible for alleged electoral fraud and violence against protesters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is facing mass opposition protests in the country amid accusations of election fraud in the presidential ballot in which, according to the electoral commission, he received over 80 percent of the vote.EFE-EPA

rja-lzu/jt/ia