The European Union on Wednesday said it did not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential election and added that it would draw up targeted sanctions against those responsible for alleged electoral fraud and violence against protesters.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is facing mass opposition protests in the country amid accusations of election fraud in the presidential ballot in which, according to the electoral commission, he received over 80 percent of the vote.EFE-EPA
