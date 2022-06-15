EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic gestures while speaking during a press conference on Brexit and the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland, in Brussels, Belgium, 15 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union will launch legal action against the United Kingdom over its proposal to unilaterally break the rules of a post-Brexit agreement to regulate trade in Northern Ireland.

Maroš Šefcovic, the European Commission’s vice president, said in a statement Wednesday that the EU had been left with “no choice” but to revive an infringement process first drawn up in March 2021 regarding breaches that include the movement of agri-food.

The UK will have two months to respond to the process, at which point the case could land in the Court of Justice, he added.

