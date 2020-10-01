European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen adjusts her protective mask before delivering a statement ahead of the second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

The European Union on Thursday began a legal procedure against the United Kingdom over a bill put forward by the British government that would breach agreements in the Brexit withdrawal deal.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gave a brief press conference in Brussels after the EU deadline for London to retract parts of the bill that would allow it to unilaterally alter the protocol on Northern Ireland lapsed.

“As you know we had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft internal market bill by the end of September. This draft bill is, by its very nature, a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the withdrawal agreement,” Von der Leyen said. EFE-EPA

