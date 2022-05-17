The foreign ministers of European Union member states on Monday were not able to reach an agreement whereby Hungary would forego exerting its right to veto plans to sanction imports of Russian crude oil and the talks will continue on a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
"We're continuing to discuss, and unfortunately today it wasn't possible to arrive at an agreement to finalize the sixth package of sanctions," the EU's diplomatic chief, Josep Borrell, said at a press conference after the close of the Council of Ministers meeting, where viewpoints were exchanged with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba.