Brussels (Belgium), 16/05/2022.- Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (C) and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly are welcomed by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) ahead of the second part of a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium, 16 May 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/ POOL

The foreign ministers of European Union member states on Monday were not able to reach an agreement whereby Hungary would forego exerting its right to veto plans to sanction imports of Russian crude oil and the talks will continue on a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We're continuing to discuss, and unfortunately today it wasn't possible to arrive at an agreement to finalize the sixth package of sanctions," the EU's diplomatic chief, Josep Borrell, said at a press conference after the close of the Council of Ministers meeting, where viewpoints were exchanged with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba.