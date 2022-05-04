European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) delivers a speech on the social and economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the European Union (EU), at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 04 May 2022. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) delivers a speech on the social and economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the European Union (EU), as European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (R) listens, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 04 May 2022. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Union should gradually phase out all imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

The president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, warned the process would not “be easy” as several member states “are strongly dependent on Russian oil.”

“But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” she told a plenary meeting at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg.

