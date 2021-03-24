The European Union announced Wednesday that it would consider the progress of jab rollouts and the severity of the Covid-19 crisis in recipient countries when assessing Covid-19 vaccine exports from production plants in the bloc.
The additional criteria in the EU’s mechanism to vet Covid-19 vaccine exports to third-party countries come amid an escalating row over a shortfall in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Brussels has accused the company of failing to honor advance purchase agreements. EFE-EPA
drs-jt