Health personnel vacinates people against Covid-19 at the vaccination hub in the Auditorium in Rome, Italy, 20 March 2021. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

The European Union announced Wednesday that it would consider the progress of jab rollouts and the severity of the Covid-19 crisis in recipient countries when assessing Covid-19 vaccine exports from production plants in the bloc.

The additional criteria in the EU’s mechanism to vet Covid-19 vaccine exports to third-party countries come amid an escalating row over a shortfall in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Brussels has accused the company of failing to honor advance purchase agreements. EFE-EPA

drs-jt