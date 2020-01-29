Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission gives a press conference on the 5G security toolbox at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union will restrict participation of "high risk" suppliers in the deployment of 5G mobile networks among its member states.

The European Commission agreed to a series of mitigation measures on Wednesday after a “call for a concerted approach to the security of 5G”, it said in a statement.

It came after the United Kingdom ruled Huawei can be involved in its 5G networks, which drew criticism from the United States over security concerns.

EU member states agreed to strengthen security requirements, assess the risk profiles of suppliers, apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk including necessary exclusions for key assets considered as critical and sensitive and put strategies in place to ensure the diversification of vendors.

The EC approved the series of recommendations made by its members in which there was no specific mention of Chinese technology company Huawei, previously flagged by Brussels as a risk by having to cooperate by law with secret services of the country.

Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said in a statement: “We can do great things with 5G. The technology supports personalised medicines, precision agriculture and energy grids that can integrate all kinds of renewable energy.

“This will make a positive difference. But only if we can make our networks secure.

“Only then will the digital changes benefit all citizens.”

The risks to which the measures referred to related to non-technical factors such as the possibility of "interference from non-EU states or state-backed actors through the 5G supply chain".

EU members were also in favor of strengthening security requirements and applying strategies to ensure diversification of traders, in order to limit the dependence of the same supplier or suppliers with a similar risk profile.

The EC said it will support the implementation of these measures using "all the tools at its disposal" to guarantee the security of 5G infrastructure and supply chain.

It will consider the rules of telecommunications and cybersecurity, coordination on standardization and EU-wide certification, a framework of scrutiny of foreign direct investments to protect the European 5G supply chain, trade defense instruments and competition rules.

The EC will also support public procurement, ensuring due consideration is given to security aspects, and funding programmes, ensuring beneficiaries comply with relevant security requirements.

The EC said that although market players are largely responsible for the secure rollout of 5G and member states for national security, network security is “an issue of strategic importance for the entire single market and the EU's technological sovereignty”. EFE-EPA

