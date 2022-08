Prague (Czech Republic), 31/08/2022.- Participants pose for the family photo at the European Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 August 2022. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 31/08/2022.- Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (C) talks with Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics (L) and Estonia's Foreign Minister Umas Reinsalu (R) before start of the European Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 August 2022. (República Checa, Letonia, Lituania, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 31/08/2022.- EU's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a press conference during the European Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 August 2022. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

European Union foreign ministers on Wednesday agreed to suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

While the measure will not ban Russians from obtaining 90-day visas for the Schengen area – the EU passport-free zone that covers most of Europe – it will make the process more difficult and more expensive, as well as extend the waiting time for approval.

(...)