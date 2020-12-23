Brussels (Belgium), 20/12/2020.- Belgian Police officers check with passengers to see if they have completed the mandatory Passenger Location Form (PLF) at Brussels midi Station, Brussels, Belgium, 21 December 2020. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Ijmuiden (Netherlands), 23/12/2020.- Trucks leaving a ferry from Newcastle, Britain arrive in IJmuiden, The Netherlands, 23 December 2020. The Netherlands has lifted its ban on travelers from Britain from 23 December, however replacing the move with the obligation to provide a negative coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, media reported. (Países Bajos; Holanda, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

Malmö (Sweden), 22/12/2020.- Travellers from Denmark are met by swedish police in protective masks at the border control point at Hyllie station in Malmo, Sweden, 22 December 2020. The swedish government shut the border after a mutated strain of the coronavirus was discovered in Denmark. (Dinamarca, Suecia) EFE/EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT

The discovery of a new highly infectious strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has caused severe travel disruption in the European Union, where some countries have extended border closures for UK travelers, while others have lifted the travel bans, albeit with restrictions remaining in place.



The new mutation has already been detected in several EU countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, while officials in Ireland are presuming that the strain is already spreading in the country, although they have not yet confirmed that. EFE-EPA





