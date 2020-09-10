The European Union on Thursday urged the United Kingdom’s government to backtrack on proposed legislation that could override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, saying it would breach international law and jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland.
The vice-president of the EU Commission Maroš Šefcovic held an emergency meeting with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove in London to discuss the implications of the UK government’s internal markets bill, which includes proposals to alter the so-called Protocol on Northern Ireland, a mechanism to safeguard the soft border on the island of Ireland.EFE-EPA
