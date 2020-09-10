Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office, Central London, Britain, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier (C) arrives at the Westminster Conference Centre for the next round of Brexit talks in London, Britain, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic departs the London offices of the European Commission ahead of the next round of Brexit talks in London, Britain, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at the Westminster Conference Centre for the next round of Brexit talks in London, Britain, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The European Union on Thursday urged the United Kingdom’s government to backtrack on proposed legislation that could override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, saying it would breach international law and jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland.

The vice-president of the EU Commission Maroš Šefcovic held an emergency meeting with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove in London to discuss the implications of the UK government’s internal markets bill, which includes proposals to alter the so-called Protocol on Northern Ireland, a mechanism to safeguard the soft border on the island of Ireland.EFE-EPA

gx-jt