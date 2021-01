The European Union and the United Kingdom brought in the new year on Friday, which also marked the first day of their new, post-Brexit relationship after almost half a century together. Having struggled -- and ultimately failed -- to live together, now they will have to learn to live without each other.



The UK has been left out of the single market and the customs union at the end of the transition period that began on January 31, 2020, when the country officially left the EU. EFE-EPA