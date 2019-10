British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks towards a polling station during the Brexit referendum in North London, Britain, 23 June 2016. EFE/EPA/FILE/STR

Talks in the European Union on the length of Brexit delay it will offer to the United Kingdom have concluded without a decision this week as the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to push for an early general election before Christmas.

Michel Barnier, the EU's top Brexit negotiator, told the press in Brussels there had been "no decision." EFE-EPA