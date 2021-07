European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference on delivering the European Green Deal, at the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference on delivering the European Green Deal, at the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission on Wednesday announced its most ambitious plan yet to tackle the climate crisis, with policies fit to meet the EU’s target to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Our package aims to combine the reduction of emissions with measures to preserve nature and to put jobs and social balance at the heart of this transformation,” EC President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference. EFE

