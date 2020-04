A sign shows the safe distance of at least one meter at the terminal 2 of the International Nice Airport, in Nice, France, 14 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference on the European Union (EU) response to the coronavirus COVID-19 disease crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on April 15, 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS

Parents with their children stand in queue waiting to get inside Stengaard School in Lyngby, Denmark, 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/OLAFUR STEINAR GETSSON

The European Union on Wednesday urged its member states to coordinate the gradual lifting of coronavirus confinement measures as countries such as Denmark and Austria began easing their lockdowns while France and Spain pursued extensions.

In a bid to thwart a disorderly and fractious process, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen presented a roadmap outlining a common framework for easing restrictive measures in place in every EU state. EFE-EPA

