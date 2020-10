People take part in a protest organized by fairs and events organizers against renewed coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Warsaw, Poland, 28 October 2020. EFE/EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK

Demonstrators protest against the Czech government's measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918, in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A nurse prepares to take a COVID-19 test on a patient in COVID-19 emergency department at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussels, Belgium, 28 October 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the Covid-19 situation across the European Union was “very worrying” and urged member states to start preparing infrastructure for an eventual vaccine and to work closely on data sharing.

“All the data points to a rapid expansion of the virus in all of Europe,” the president of the EU’s Commission said. “We find ourselves deep in a second wave,” she added. EFE-EPA

