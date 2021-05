Belarusians living in Ukraine along with their supporters and Ukrainian activists attend a rally in front of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Belarusians living in Ukraine along with their supporters and Ukrainian activists attend a rally in front of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 lands in the Vilnius International Airport, in Vilnius, Lithuania, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The international community has reacted with indignation over the Belarusian president’s decision to force a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk in order to arrest a prominent opposition journalist.

Roman Protasevich, a blogger who documented long-serving president Alexander Lukashenko’s tough crackdown on opposition protests that erupted in the eastern European country last year, was detained by Belarusian police after the plane was ordered to land.EFE

int-pi-jt/mp