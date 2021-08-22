Germany and the European Union are ready to impose new sanctions on Russia if it uses the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as "a weapon", German chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday during a visit to Kiev.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski, Merkel said Germany understood Ukraine’s safety concerns about the pipeline.
“We take Ukrainian concerns very seriously, and I discussed them in Moscow with Russian president Vladimir Putin,” Merkel said. “We in Germany, in Europe, will impose new sanctions if Russia uses this pipeline as a weapon”. EFE