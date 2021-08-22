Kiev (Ukraine), 22/08/2021.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) enter a hall for a joint news conference following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kiev, Ukraine, 22 August 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kiev for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Alemania, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 22/08/2021.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kiev, Ukraine, 22 August 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kiev for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Alemania, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 22/08/2021.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) attend a joint news conference following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kiev, Ukraine, 22 August 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kiev for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Alemania, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Germany and the European Union are ready to impose new sanctions on Russia if it uses the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as "a weapon", German chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday during a visit to Kiev.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski, Merkel said Germany understood Ukraine’s safety concerns about the pipeline.

“We take Ukrainian concerns very seriously, and I discussed them in Moscow with Russian president Vladimir Putin,” Merkel said. “We in Germany, in Europe, will impose new sanctions if Russia uses this pipeline as a weapon”. EFE