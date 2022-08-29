European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) attends the Bled Strategic Forum 2022 in Bled, Slovenia, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NATASA KUPLJENIK

The European Union is working on an “emergency intervention” and “structural reform” in its energy market to curb surging prices, Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

“The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design,” she told a strategic forum in the Slovenian city of Bled.

“It was developed for different circumstances. That is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

The Commission president reiterated the EU’s need to diversify its energy supplies away from Russia.

