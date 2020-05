A Nicaraguan men collect eucalyptus leaves to sell, considered locally by the people a way to prevent COVID-19, on a street in Managua, Nicaragua, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Eucalyptus trees were in full view and ignored for years in Nicaragua, but now no one can live without them. In less than a day, its leaves have become as desirable as toilet paper during the global coronavirus lockdowns.

This is the latest "fever" unleashed by the COVID-19 epidemic in Nicaragua, where according to the Ministry of Health, there are 254 cases and 17 deaths from the virus. EFE-EPA