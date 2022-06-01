People remove quarantine barricades in front of their homes, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A person walks on the street, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People wait in line for food at a street restaurant, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Women walking on the street push a trolley containing children, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Women throw their hats in the air to celebrate the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A boy squats on the Bund, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The majority of the 25 million Shanghai residents returned to the streets Wednesday, reveling in joy of their newfound freedom after more than two months of a traumatizing Covid-19 lockdown.

Authorities lifted the crippling confinement in the eastern Chinese metropolis at midnight, prompting some Shanghainese to celebrate in traditional way by setting off fireworks.

Social media videos showed some revelers with bottles of champagne raising a toast with friends and family, meeting for the first time since March end when the lockdown came into force. EFE