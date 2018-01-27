Former chairman of the Czech Science Academy and presidential candidate Jiri Drahos (C) speaks with journalist during an elections night at his election headquarters in the presidential election run-off in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech President Milos Zeman (L) and his wife Ivana Zemanova (R) receive a bouquet of flowers as they celebrate his victory in the presidential election run-off in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan 27, 2018.EFE- EPA/FILIP SINGER

Former chairman of the Czech Science Academy and presidential candidate Jiri Drahos (R) and his wife Eva Drahosova (L) during an elections night at his election headquarters in the presidential election run-off in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan 27, 2018.EFE- EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The current president of the Czech Republic, won on Saturday the two-day, second-round, national presidential elections with 51.8 percent of the vote, according to a 98 percent vote recount of all electoral colleges.

Milos Zeman, the eurosceptic president of the Czech Republic won the independent, pro-European candidate Jiri Drahos, who obtained 48.2 percent of the vote.

Drahos conceded his defeat to Zeman in an announcement to his supporters: “I would like to congratulate election winner Milos Zeman”.

According to today's results, the also former 73-year-old social democrat prime minister will remain another five years at Prague's castle, the official residence of the Czech president.

Drahos, an independent academic with no former political affiliation or political experience presented his candidacy as the pro-European option challenging Zeman, a veteran politician who in the past years had become an open eurosceptic and critical of the European Union's Russian sanctions.

Some 8.3 million Czech voters were called to cast their vote to elect the republic's head of state, a mainly formal post with some say in the appointment of the republic's prime minister and its judges.

The presidential elections took place in a second voting round that began on Friday afternoon and ended on Saturday morning with 66 percent of the voters going to the poll stations, that is 4 percent more than two weeks ago when the first round took place.

gm-jk/mrp