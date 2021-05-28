Joel Bolomboy (L) of CSKA Moscow in action against Kyle Hines (R) of Milan during the Euroleague basketball match between CSKA M?oscow and AX Armani Exchange Milan in Moscow, Russia, 11 March 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY ILNITSKY

The Final Four, which this weekend will see the Euroleague basketball champion crowned in Cologne -- still without spectators because of the pandemic -- will for the first time feature a new kind of virtual crowd thanks to cutting edge technology that will give 14,210 fans an immersive, albeit remote, experience.

The tournament that will decide Europe’s best team between Barcelona, CSKA Moscow, Anadolu Efes and Armani Milan at the Lanxess Arena will not be able to welcome a crowd due to Covid, forcing organizers to look for alternatives to involve fans.

"We have worked on two lines: how to bring the final to the fans' homes, mainly through content, and how to bring fans virtually to Cologne, and we have relied on technology to make it possible," Euroleague marketing and communication director Álex Ferrer explains to Efe.

Euroleague has teamed up with YBVR, a Californian company of Spanish origin, to create the 'Final Four VR Pass', a paid subscription to watch the four matches with four 180-degree vision cameras, in addition to the eight that are used in the television production: 12 different perspectives which the viewer can change at will as part of an enhanced, interactive experience.