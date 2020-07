Travellers line up for a security check at the airport in Dortmund, Germany, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Medical personnel collect blood samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serological tests on bus passengers from Romania at the bus station of Tiburtina railway station during Phase 3 of the emergency for Covid-19 Coronavirus, Rome, Italy, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising coronavirus infections.

Italy has extended its state of emergency, testing for returning travellers started in Germany on Wednesday and Britain’s largest tour operator extended its suspension of trips to Spain.EFE-EPA

