The World Health Organization regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday the region was entering a “plausible endgame to the pandemic” with the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 starting to plateau.

“Not to say that it is now all over but to highlight that in the European region there is a singular opportunity to take control of transmission,” Kluge told a press conference in Copenhagen.

The regional director said that the “singular opportunity” to control transmission comes with vaccination, a seasonal pause and the lower severity of the Omicron variant that is now “well established”.

(...)