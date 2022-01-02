Russian policemen run following the fireworks on the empty Red Square to mark the New Year in Moscow, Russia, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Madrid Desk, Jan 2 (EFE),- The United Kingdom is braced for staff shortages of up to 25% in sectors like education and health, where remote working is not an option, as the festive period comes to an end with a major spike in daily Covid-19 cases while France is set to shorten mandatory quarantine periods to soften the economic impact of soaring infections.

A surge of Covid-19 cases across Europe, driven by the Omicron variant, has continued into 2022, prompting a host of nations to tighten restrictions over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. EFE

jt