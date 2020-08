People wear a protective face mask in Montmartre district ahead the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris, France, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A medical specialist in a protective suit looks on as a worker installs the number 1 at an entrance to the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Increasing coronavirus infection rates have spread across Europe in recent days with the resulting health, economic and social crises putting authorities on alert.

Russia, Germany, Belgium, France and Spain have all seen growing numbers of new cases, while the United Kingdom has been plunged into recession from the economic fallout.