Striking taxi drivers protest in front of the Ministry of Economy against the new decree issued by the Italian Government due to the Covid-19 emergency, in Rome, Italy, 06 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

A coronavirus mutation linked to mink farms in Denmark have prompted authorities to draw up plans for a mass cull and saw the United Kingdom remove the country from its safe travel list.

In Italy, anti-lockdown protesters in a coronavirus-weary nation continued to voice their anger as regional restrictions are beefed up while Belgium is cautiously optimistic that the peak of a ferocious second wave of Covid may have arrived.

DENMARK

A mink-related Covid-19 mutation has been detected in 214 fur farm workers in Denmark since June, and a number of the same strain has been detected in the general population, according to Denmark's State Serum Institute for infectious diseases Friday. EFE-EPA

ks-jt