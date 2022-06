Children play in the water too cool off amid a heatwave in Bilbao, Spain on June 17, 2022. EFE/Luis Tejido.

An unseasonal and intense European heatwave that has spiked temperatures up to levels normally not seen until July and August is a “foretaste of the future,” the World Meteorological Organization warned on Friday as Spain and France braced once more for sweltering conditions.

A system of extremely hot and stable air moving from North Africa has already broken records in Spain, parts of which have simmered in temperatures of over 40C (104F) this week.EFE

