General view of hemicycle during a plenary session of European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2020.EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans (R) during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2020.EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a coronavirus recovery package worth 750 billion euros, the majority of which is earmarked for two of the bloc’s worst-stricken members, Italy and Spain.

In a rousing speech to the European Parliament in Brussels, EC president Ursula Von der Leyen said the “Next Generation EU” recovery plan was an “urgent and exceptional necessity for an urgent and exceptional crisis.”EFE-EPA

