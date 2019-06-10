Germany tried to ease tensions between Iran and the United States on Monday by offering assurances that Europe could somewhat buffer the damage caused by Washington's withdrawal from the historic 2015 nuclear deal but the bid to smooth over relations was met with skepticism in Tehran.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during a press conference in Tehran that the European Union would work to compensate for the US' departure from the pact although recognized it could not "produce miracles."

Seemingly unconvinced, Zarif responded by saying the only way to soothe tensions with Washington was to end the US' "economic war" on Iran.

The United States President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the international deal, which was also signed by Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany on May 8, 2018, and soon after drew up fresh sanctions to squeeze the Islamic Republic's oil and banking industries.

To mark the anniversary of the controversial decision, Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, also announced that his country would suspend some of its commitments to the nuclear deal, including limits imposed on uranium enrichment, if certain concessions on oil sales and financial restrictions were not granted within a period of 60 days.

This warning was directed at Europe, whose counter-measures to the US sanctions in a bid to keep the deal alive have been largely ineffective.

For this reason, Maas' visit to Tehran, the Iranian capital, had a special weight.

Germany's top diplomat delivered the message that Europe wanted Iran to keep benefiting from the deal, which saw Tehran swap in much of its nuclear program in return for the partial lifting of sanctions.

He said that a trade mechanism called Instex, designed to help Iran overcome the sanctions, would be up and running soon.

Zarif said he was willing to collaborate with Europe on maintaining the deal.

Aside from the sanctions, Washington-Tehran relations further soured at the beginning of April when exemptions on Iranian trade for eight countries expired. The US also designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard a terror organization.

In a tit-for-tat move, Tehran also labeled US soldiers deployed in the Middle East a terror group and threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a principal trade route for oil.

The US warned Iran that it would respond to any threats in the region and said it would deploy 1,500 more troops and the USS Abraham Lincoln, a carrier, to the Persian Gulf.

"The situation in the region is explosive," Maas said, adding that Germany and the EU would work to avoid further wars like those in Syria and Yemen.

Both the US and Iran have explicitly said they were not looking to start a war, Zarif repeated his warning that if his country was attacked, the country that started it "would not be the one that finishes it."

He added the US could not "expect to stay safe" while it carries out what he said was an economic war against Iran.

Asked whether he could see Iran return to the negotiating table with the US, Zarif said the European signatories would first have to prove it would be worth his country's while.

In a separate bid to ease tensions, Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is due to travel to Iran in the coming week, the first such visit from the head of the Japanese government to the West Asian nation in 41 years. EFE-EPA

