Bremen (Germany), 16/02/2022.- A sign reading ÇGo and get vaccinatedë (ÇGeht impfenë) is fixed at the door of a Galeria store in the city center of Bremen, northern Germany, 16 February 2022. The Federal States of Germany are expected to ease the restrictions preventing the spread of the Coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Paris (France), 12/02/2022.- Participants in a so-called 'Freedom Convoy' stand on their cars and wave flags as they are trying to block the traffic on Champs Elysee in Paris, France, 12 February 2022. Paris police have prohibited the convoy, as announced by the capital's prefect on 10 February. A series of convoy demonstrations has been taking place in France to call for the lifting of all Covid-19-related restrictions and mandates, in light of the ongoing protest in Canada, where truck drivers have been rallying against the government-imposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccine to enter the country. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Several European countries on Wednesday were considering lifting restrictions in the coming days and weeks amid falling coronavirus infection rates.

France on Wednesday allowed nightclubs to reopen, while consumption of food and drinks in stadiums, cinemas and on trains also returned.EFE

