A person receives a rapid COVID-19 test at a mobile testing van in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A young man receives a first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain, 28 July 2021. EFE/Ana Escobar

Amid a surge of Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Delta variant, several European countries have chosen or are considering imposing mandatory vaccinations for health care workers, teachers and other public-facing employees.

However, other countries with successful vaccination campaigns such as Portugal and Belgium have brushed off the idea. EFE

int-lab/lv/ks