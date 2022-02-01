Kiev (Ukraine), 28/01/2022.- A handout picture provided by presidential press service shows Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, speaks during a press conference for foreign media in Kiev, Ukraine, 28 January 2022. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on other countries to initiate cooperation in defense in alternative NATO formats. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kiev (Ukraine), 30/01/2022.- Ukrainians attend an open military training for civil people on a training range in Kiev, Ukraine, 30 January 2022. According to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in December 2021 and published on 17 December 2021, the 50,2 percent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of a Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Every third respondent to the poll, the 33,3 percent, said they were ready to engage in armed resistance while the 21.7 percent said they were ready to participate in civil resistance actions. (Abierto, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

New York (United States), 31/01/2022.- US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (R) and other members of the Security Council vote for a procedural meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia, at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 31 January 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 31/01/2022.- The 92nd separate mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks prepare to take part in a drill near Klugino-Bashkirivka village not far from Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 31 January 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russia border (issued 01 February 2022). (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Moscow (Russian Federation), 31/01/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 01 February 2022. (Hungría, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Moscow (Russian Federation), 31/01/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 01 February 2022. (Hungría, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Horlivka (Ukraine), 31/01/2022.- A Ukrainian serviceman checks the situation at the positions on a front line, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Horlivka, Ukraine, 31 January 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russia border. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Russia to continue diplomatic engagement and pull back its military forces positioned along Ukraine'Äôs borders in a tweet. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday that "no European leader wants war”.

"We are in favor of peaceful agreements," Orban said.

(...)