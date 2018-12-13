Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European banking shares gained after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presented a revised budget to avoid punitive measures being set against his country by the EU, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

The new plan now forecasts a deficit of 2.04 percent compared with 2.40 percent previously.

Traders expect the deficit to be higher anyway, in view of a possible economic slowdown, but the new budget proposal "is a clear signal of Italy's willingness to negotiate," says one trader.

UniCredit shares are last 2 percent higher, while Intesa Sanpaolo is up 1 percent, and Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank trade up 0.1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, added the Dow Jones report.