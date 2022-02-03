European clubs suffered losses in revenue of €7 billion due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, but player salaries increased by an average of 2% per year, according to Uefa's latest report on the soccer landscape.

The 13th edition of the report released on Thursday, compiled from data submitted by more than 700 professional clubs and analysis of accounts for 2021, reflects the impacts of Covid-19 on Uefa and its member associations’ national competitions, players and the state of the economy as a whole.

Despite the loss of revenue and reduced activity in the transfer market, overall player remuneration at top clubs has continued to increase by an average of 2% per year and is forecast to reach €11.9 billion in fiscal 2021.

The figures indicate that for the first time in the era of "Financial Fair Play", whose rules were relaxed this year because of the devastating effects of the pandemic, top-flight clubs generated operating losses, which in 2021 amounted to €299 million, a margin of 2%, similar to 2020 (€256 million).

