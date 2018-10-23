The European Commissioners having the weekly meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Commission has rejected Italy's 2019 draft budget and asked Rome to resubmit it, a European Union official familiar with the talks said Tuesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

It is the first time under the European Union's stricter fiscal rules that the commission rejects a eurozone country's budget plans.

Under the EU's rules, Italy will have three weeks to submit a revised budget. The commission then has three weeks to respond.

The budget fight could come to a head in early December, at a sensitive time for Italy, as the European Central Bank is expected to decide to phase out its bond-buying program, which has been vital in moderating Italy's borrowing costs.

By Valentina Pop