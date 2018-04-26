Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker (L) make statements during a joint press conference after their meeting in Athens, Greece, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

The president of the European Commission on Thursday congratulated Greece on the years of work it had done towards its recovery which would allow it to turn a page and return to normalcy.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the Greek capital Athens, Jean-Claude Juncker said debt reduction would be the next main focus.

At the start of summer, Greece would become "a country as normal as the other countries in the eurozone," said Juncker.

With the conclusion of the third and final rescue package for Greece on the horizon, "together we can turn the page on these difficulties," he added.

He said Greece's performance was "impressive," and the country needed to continue on the same path.

The aim of the Greek government is to create a financial cushion of some 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to avoid being forced into borrowing money at times of instability.

The financial results of the last three years would restore Greece's credibility, Tsipras said.