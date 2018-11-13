Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber (L) speaks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) before the speech of Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel at European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 13 November 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (C) speaks after the speech of Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel at European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 13 November 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

The president of the European Commission said Tuesday that Brussels was looking to make the best out of Brexit and was not looking to punish the United Kingdom for its decision to withdraw from the bloc.

Jean-Claude Juncker made his comments during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We do not want to punish the United Kingdom, but we have to respect the vote in the UK," Juncker told lawmakers during an intense week of negotiations between London and the EU in a bid to reach a deal.

"The European Union, the continent, has to recognize that Britain, starting in '39, was playing a major role when it came to the liberty and the freedom of this continent. We are grateful for that," he said.

Juncker qualified the UK's decision to withdraw from the bloc as "a tragedy, a historical error, a mistake," but said "we have to do the best out of it and the European Commission together with Michel Barnier is moving into that direction."

The border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland continued to be a sticking point in the negotiations between both parties.

The UK electorate narrowly voted in favor of leaving the bloc in a referendum in June 2016.