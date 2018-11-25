European Union Council President Donald Tusk (L) and Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, give a press conference at the end of the European council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union Council President Donald Tusk gives a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

(L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Union Council President Donald Tusk, Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 give a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gives a press conference at the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The president of the European Commission said Sunday after European Union leaders approved a draft Brexit deal with the United Kingdom on its withdrawal from the club that the agreement was the best and only offer possible.

Jean-Claude Juncker made his comments after an extraordinary summit of EU leaders that saw the approval of a draft deal with the UK government of Theresa May as well as a political declaration that sets out the future relationship between the two sides after Brexit in March next year.

"This is the best deal possible," Juncker told the press. "I'm inviting those who have to ratify this deal in the House of Commons to take this into consideration."

He said the deal was the best one for both Britain and Europe and stressed it was "the only deal possible."

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said the council had "restated the Union's determination to have as close as possible a partnership with the United Kingdom in the future."

"Regardless of how it will all end, one thing is certain, we will remain friends until the end of days, and one day longer," said Tusk.

Meanwhile EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said: "The agreement must now be ratified, it is time for everybody to take their responsibilities," he said.

"We will remain allies, partners and friends with the United Kingdom," said Barnier.