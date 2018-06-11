European Union Commissioner for Culture Tibor Navracsics speaks during a news conference on the European Solidarity Corps post 2020, in Brussels, Belgium, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission on Monday proposed boosting funds allocated to a program that enables thousands of youngsters to participate in solidarity activities across the European Union and beyond.

A new program for the European Solidarity Corps, with 1.26 billion euros ($1.5 billion) at its disposal, would offer at least 35,000 people a chance to help communities in need between 2021-27; the next EU budget term.

"With this proposal, the European Commission has confirmed its commitment to strengthening solidarity and empowering young people," said commissioner for education, culture, youth and sport, Tibor Navracsics.

EU citizens between the ages of 18-30 are eligible to participate in the initiative, which launched in Dec. 2016.

About 64,000 people have so far taken part in solidarity activities, according to the Commission.

Volunteering, traineeships and job opportunities are among the activities on offer under the European Solidarity Corps.