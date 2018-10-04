Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May performs a few dance moves as she arrives to address the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, 03 October 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

The European Commission on Thursday quoted ABBA lyrics to refer to the United Kingdom leaving the European Union after the country's prime minister danced to one of the Swedish pop group's famous numbers during the annual Conservative Party conference.

Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas made reference to Theresa May's dance moves to "Dancing Queen" at a press conference after being asked a series of questions by a British journalist: "Voulez-vous a deal? Will you take a chance on May, or is she about to face her Waterloo? And will the winner take it all?"

"We appreciate the little dancing, it always takes two to tango," said Schinas. "We prefer that the tune was 'Dancing Queen' rather than 'The Winner Takes it All.'"

"What can I say, breaking up is never easy," he added, in reference to the 1977 ABBA great "Knowing Me, Knowing You."

Brexit negotiations were in a key phase, the final six months ahead of the UK's withdrawal on Mar. 29, 2019, with agreements yet to be made on factors such as the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland or the future economic cooperation after that date.

The leaders of 27 EU members, not including the UK, would be reviewing the state of the negotiations at a working dinner at an upcoming summit on Oct. 17.