A health care worker receives her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Pristina, Kosovo, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

European Commission stocks up on vaccines for next stage of the pandemic

The European Commission has expressed “cautious optimism” regarding the evolution of Covid-19 rates in the EU and its vaccine rollout, as it prepares for a new phase of the pandemic with new vaccines, medicines, and doses for minors.

The EU confirmed Thursday that travelers from outside the bloc will be allowed to cross borders if vaccinated with WHO-approved jabs, which includes Chinese-made Sinopharm, although final provisions are up to member states, since authority over border management remains at the national level.EFE

