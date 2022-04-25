A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (R) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting in New Delhi, India, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT ONLY FOR EDITORIAL USE / NO SALE /INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during her two-day official visit to India to deepen bilateral trade and security cooperation, and address major geopolitical challenges.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders announced the creation of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council to "step up cooperation in trade, technology and security" and provide useful tools for monitoring the sustainable progress of the European and Indian economies.

This is the second council of its kind that the European Union (EU) has with any of its allies, after the US, and India's first with another economy, according to Von der Leyen during her interaction with Modi.

(...)