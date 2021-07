Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) delivers a speech as European Council President Charles Michel looks on, during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 07 July 2021. EFE/EPA/PATRICK HERTZOG

European Commission to take measures if Orbán fails to rectify anti-LGBT law

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that her administration would make full use of its powers as a warden of EU treaties if Hungary fails to “correct” its ways.

Von der Leyen was referring to the controversial anti-LGBT law that bans portrayals of homosexuality in educational material to minors.EFE

