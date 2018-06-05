The president of the European Council said Tuesday his first telephone conversation with Spain's new prime minister had been constructive and pro-European.
Donald Tusk also said he was looking forward continuing his discussion with Pedro Sánchez.
"First phone call with Spain’s PM @sanchezcastejon. Look forward to continuing our constructive and pro-European discussion when meeting ahead of the June #EUCO," tweeted Tusk.
The Council chief was referring to a summit of heads of state and government from European Union member states, which is set to be held in Brussels between June 28-29.
Sánchez, the leader of Spain's Socialist party (PSOE) became prime minister on Friday after a motion of no-confidence unseated Mariano Rajoy of the Popular Party.
Rajoy had been in the prime ministerial post since 2011.