The president of the European Council said Tuesday his first telephone conversation with Spain's new prime minister had been constructive and pro-European.

Donald Tusk also said he was looking forward continuing his discussion with Pedro Sánchez.

"First phone call with Spain’s PM @sanchezcastejon. Look forward to continuing our constructive and pro-European discussion when meeting ahead of the June #EUCO," tweeted Tusk.

The Council chief was referring to a summit of heads of state and government from European Union member states, which is set to be held in Brussels between June 28-29.

Sánchez, the leader of Spain's Socialist party (PSOE) became prime minister on Friday after a motion of no-confidence unseated Mariano Rajoy of the Popular Party.

Rajoy had been in the prime ministerial post since 2011.