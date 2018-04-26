President of the European Council Donald Tusk (L) and President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (R) speak during a meeting in Pristina, Kosovo, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/PETRIT PRENAJ

The president of the European Council said Thursday in Kosovo's capital Pristina that normalizing relations with Belgrade would be needed in order for both countries to improve links with the EU.

Donald Tusk spoke alongside Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci during a visit ahead of a European Union Western Balkans Summit in Sofia next month.

"Without a comprehensive normalization of relations with Serbia and full implementation of the agreements, I do not see how a breakthrough in relations with the EU could be achieved," Tusk said.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in February 2008, a move that the latter has not recognized.

"I know this is a difficult and emotionally charged issue for both sides," he added.

Tusk also called on "political consensus" from Pristina when it came to tackled organized crime and corruption.

He began his tour in the region on Tuesday, paying visits to Albania, Montenegro and Serbia, and after Kosovo was heading to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.