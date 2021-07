A girl is administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Terschelling, the Netherlands, 01 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Jaap Schaaf

People queue to be vaccinated with the Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson) vaccine on the 'Open Night' organized by ASL RM1 at the COVID-19 vaccination hub of Santo Spirito hospital, in Rome, Italy, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A new wave of coronavirus infections is hitting countries across Europe, mainly driven by the fast spreading Delta variant and hesitance over vaccination.

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new record on Tuesday, with authorities reporting 737 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. EFE

