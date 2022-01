An employee scans the health pass for a customer near The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, 17 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Footage of the pandemic on the streets of Austria

Several European countries have made vaccination mandatory to attend social and entertainment activities in a bid to tackle the Omicron variant that has skyrocketed infections across the region.

France has opted for the vaccination passport, which will be required for many social life activities once a new law definitively adopted by Parliament comes into force.EFE

