Tourists make their way to the Geroldsee lake in Gerold, Germany, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A couple walks out of Termini Station after the reopening of regional borders amid an easing of restrictions during Phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency, in Rome, Italy, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

People arrive at Termini Station after the reopening of regional borders amid an easing of restrictions during Phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency, in Rome, Italy, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Some European countries have announced plans to reopen their borders in a bid to kickstart summer tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy has opened its borders again, Germany is set to lift its ban on international travel but the United Kingdom continues to quarantine foreign arrivals.EFE-EPA

